Sophie Okonedo on Working with Ryan Murphy in “Ratched”

Sophie Okonedo stars as Charlotte Wells in the new Netflix series “Ratched.” She’s a woman of many personalities. Take a look at my interview with Okonedo about her interest in the role and working with Ryan Murphy. For more “Ratched” interviews, click here. And this is the official synopsis of “Ratched” from Netflix:
From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.