Palm Desert Street Fair not expected to return till 2021

The Street Fair at College of the Desert is not expected to resume until 2021.

In a letter to vendors, organizers announced the event won’t proceed until College of the Desert, the site of the street fair, re-opens.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event has been shuttered since March.

There were suggestions to operate at an alternate location, but organizers decided against that.

Part of the letter to vendors read:

“These are difficult decisions, but the right ones, that we must make as responsible organizers of the premier event. In the meantime, we continue to work on improvemnets to the Street Fair so it will be better than ever when we are finally able to reopen.”

“This has really impacted us severely. Over 187 merchants, not to mention 40-70 standby vendors have been decimated by this closure,” said one vendor who’s been part of street fair for 10 years.

The street fair typically takes place on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the college’s parking lot off Monterey and has been a popular weekend destination for both locals and visitors.