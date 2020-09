NBC CARES: SILVER LINING OLIVE CREST

Olive Crest has been helping families in California since 1973, and for the past 20 years, they’ve served the Coachella Valley’s most vulnerable families. Those in crisis, child abuse and domestic violence.

They are a vital resource for those in need; especially during this unprecedented time. As an essential service, they want the public to know they’re still fully operational and available to all. It’s the “silver lining” for all of us.