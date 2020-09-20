Mobile Pop-up Events Launch Across The Coachella Valley To Help With Rental Assistance

Mobile pop-up events are launching across The Coachella Valley to help residents apply for rental assistance. The United Lift Rental Assistance Program which is funded by Riverside County through the Cares Act has expanded guidelines on who is eligible.

The pop-up events started this past week and will continue into November, the county is partnering with united way and lift to rise in an effort to make these funds available to everyone. County guidelines were recently expanded, allowing all eligible residents to receive up to $3,500 dollars in rental assistance.

“The county of riverside did two things that were really really smart. one is they allocated a huge chunk of resources to make sure that there was going to be enough money for folks across the riverside county. you no longer have to be behind on your rent to apply for resources, and the other really important one is that you can apply regardless of your income level,” said Heather Vaikona, CEO with Lift to Rise.

In order to qualify one must have a form of id, copy of a lease agreement, landlord contact information, and proof of economic impact.

“They’re able to show that they’ve lost their job with wage stubs, we accept letters from an employer documenting that. folks are also able to apply, an economic impact also includes if you have had to incur additional child care cost to be able to continue to work,” added Vaikona.

Residents who have applied for the program say it has been a lifesaver.

“My family probably would be under a bridge or they would have left back to Mexico because her husband is the main income earner,” said Aide Barjas, Indio Resident.

Barjas also explained that the process for here application was relatively quick..

“I applied around mid-June and she heard back from the lift to rise team within a week about how to move forward in her application,” added Barjas.

“A place where we see a little bit of a slowdown is communication back with landlords. so we do have to get some paperwork and confirmation from landlords. so if people are able to, it’s really great to talk to your landlord and let them know that they’re applying for this and to be on the lookout for paperwork and be as communicative as possible,” said Vaikona.

Something to keep in mind is applicants who are paying rent to a family member do not qualify for the program. For more information on pop-ups and where they will be, you can visit https://www.unitedlift.org/ and see the list of pop-up locations below:

Wednesday, September 23

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Arroyo de Paz I & II

66765 Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Saturday, September 26

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Brisas de Paz

65921 Flora Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Wednesday, September 30

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Reyes Market

98960 70th Avenue, Mecca CA 92254

Saturday, October 3

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Reyes Market

98960 70th Avenue, Mecca CA 92254

Wednesday, October 7

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Agua Caliente Elementary School

30800 San Luis Rey Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Saturday, October 10

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Agua Caliente Elementary School

30800 San Luis Rey Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Wednesday, October 14

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Coachella Branch Library

1500 6th Street Coachella, CA 92236

Saturday, October 17

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Coachella Branch Library

1500 6th Street Coachella, CA 92236

Wednesday, October 21

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Washington Street Apartments

2800 Washington Street, La Quinta, CA 92253

Saturday, October 24

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Wolff Waters Place CVHC

47795 Dune Palms Road, La Quinta, CA 92253

Wednesday, October 28

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Galilee Center

66101 Hammond Rd, Mecca, CA 92254

Saturday, October 31

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Galilee Center

66101 Hammond Rd, Mecca, CA 92254

Wednesday, November 4

4:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Desert Springs Middle School

66755 Two Bunch Palms Trail, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Saturday, November 7

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Desert Hot Springs

TBD

Wednesday, November 11

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

City of Blythe

TBD

Saturday, November 14

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

City of Blythe

TBD

Wednesday, November 18

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Palm Springs

TBD

Saturday, November 21

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Palm Springs

TBD

Monday, November 23

4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

City of Palm Desert

TBD

Monday, November 30

8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

City of Palm Desert

TBD