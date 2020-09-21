Alaska Airlines Announces New Nonstop Flights out of PSP

New nonstop service to San Jose, California, Reno/Lake Tahoe and Boise, Idaho, will be arriving at Palm Springs International Airport beginning Dec. 17, 2020, Alaska Airlines announced today as part of their “sun and snow” strategy of additional wintertime getaway routes.

Alaska’s year-round service to San Jose will offer daily flights while its new seasonal winter service to Reno/Lake Tahoe will offer five weekly flights and Boise will offer daily flights.

“As demand for leisure travel returns, for those ready to fly the coup, we’re excited to offer even more nonstop routes this winter,” said Brett Catlin, Alaska’s managing director of capacity and alliance. “We’ve long offered nonstop flights to some of the most popular vacation destinations from Southern California, and we continue to see demand for our unique low fare, high quality experience.”

“The City of Palm Springs is extremely pleased that Alaska Airlines is adding three new terrific nonstop routes from PSP that allow for fantastic getaways,” said City Manager David H. Ready. “This is excellent news for our destination and we thank Alaska Airlines for their continued investment in Palm Springs International Airport.”

Seats go on sale today.

For more information about flights, visit http://www.alaskair.com

This information is from The City of Palm Springs