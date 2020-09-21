Emmys 2020 winners list: See who took home an award

The Primetime Emmy Awards, which honor the best in television, were presented Sunday.

See below for a list of nominees and winners.

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) *WINNER

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”) *WINNER

Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”) *WINNER

Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen”)

Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”)

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”) *WINNER

Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”)

Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Jean Smart (“Watchmen”)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) *WINNER

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) *WINNER

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) *WINNER

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)

Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) *WINNER

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) *WINNER

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”) *WINNER

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) *WINNER

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”) *WINNER

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Outstanding reality/competition series

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” *WINNER

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding variety talk series

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” *WINNER

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen” *WINNER

Outstanding comedy series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek” *WINNER

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession” *WINNER

