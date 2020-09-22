Firefighters save 1930’s Ranger Station on Mt. San Jacinto

Cal Fire shared positive news Tuesday that crews from Garner Valley Fire Station 53 and Orange County Fire Authority Crew 2 cleared brush to help preserve a state ranger station from the 1930’s.

The crews took the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway up to Mt. San Jacinto State Park and hiked 2.4 miles with their equipment.

They cleared around 150 feet of surrounding brush, limbed nearby trees and moved away any other flammable materials. They also wrapped the historical buildings in fire resistant wrap.

Thank you firefighters!