Investigators Seek Help Identifying Vehicle of Interest in Apple Fire

Cal Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle of interest believed to be linked to the Apple Fire in an unincorporated area of Cherry Valley.

The Apple Fire broke out July 31, 2020 scorching 33,424 acres across Riverside County, San Bernardino County and the San Bernardino U.S. National Forest.

Photos show the vehicle was traveling north on Oak Glen Road at approximately 4:51 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call an anonymous tip line at (800)633-2836.