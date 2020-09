Riverside County moves to red tier in phases of reopening

Riverside County is heading into the next phase of reopening.

Tuesday morning at the Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting Doctor Cameron Kaiser announced the county got approval from the state to move from the purple tier to the red tier.

This means some nonessential businesses can reopen with modifications including: restaurant indoor service, salons, retail stores, movie theaters and places of worship.

For the full list click here

More details to follow on this story