Suspect dead following deputy-involved shooting in La Quinta

Taylor Martinez

A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in La Quinta.

The shooting occurred around 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the area of Calle Tampico and Washington.

Deputies received a call that at man with a gun was in the courtyard of La Quinta City Hall.

Deputies responded and saw a suspect armed with a weapon and the deputy-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital at the time of the incident and later succumbed to his injuries.

The deputy is okay.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No other suspects are outstanding.

This article was updated with the condition of the suspect

