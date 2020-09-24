Suspect dead following deputy-involved shooting in La Quinta

A suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in La Quinta.

The shooting occurred around 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the area of Calle Tampico and Washington.

Deputies received a call that at man with a gun was in the courtyard of La Quinta City Hall.

Deputies responded and saw a suspect armed with a weapon and the deputy-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital at the time of the incident and later succumbed to his injuries.

The deputy is okay.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

No other suspects are outstanding.

La Quinta Update 2: The suspect later succumbed to his injuries. A weapon was recovered at the scene. The District Attorney’s office will be the primary investigating agency. There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the public. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) September 24, 2020

La Quinta Update 1: On 9/24 at 1:25pm, deputies received info that a man with a gun was in the courtyard of La Quinta city hall. Deputies responded & saw suspect armed with a weapon. Deputy involved shooting occurred. Suspect struck by gun fire & transported to a nearby hospital. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) September 24, 2020

Deputy involved shooting 9/24/20 at 1:25PM at Calle Tampico/Washington in LaQuinta. No outstanding suspect – suspect transported to local hospital. Deputy is ok. Will advise suspect info as it becomes available. PIO en route to scene. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) September 24, 2020

This article was updated with the condition of the suspect