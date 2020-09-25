Go Behind the Scenes of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”

Darren Star, the creator of hits such as “Sex and the City,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” and “Younger” is back with “Emily in Paris” starring Lily Collins in the title role. This is a fun travelogue of a film and such an easy binge watch! Take a look at my interviews with co-stars Ashley Park (you’ll love her in the series as Mindy, the daughter of the zipper king in China) and everyone’s future French boyfriend, Lucas Bravo as the up-and-coming Parisian chef, Gabriel.

