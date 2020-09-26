Felon Accused of Having a Cache of Guns Arrested in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – Deputies Saturday seized numerous guns, ammunition and narcotics from a home in Moreno Valley.

Deputies found the stash of illicit items after serving a search warrant at 2:12 a.m. in the 15000 block of Pepper Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The search warrant stemmed from a traffic stop on Friday during which deputies discovered Ricardo Cortez, 26, a convicted felon, was allegedly in possession of a semi-automatic handgun with an altered serial number and narcotics, according to Sgt. Jose Ayala.

Cortez was arrested on suspicion of various felonies.

When deputies searched his home the next day, they allegedly found a second semi-automatic handgun with an altered serial number, a .22-caliber bolt- action rifle, a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun, about 1,000 rounds of ammunition and more narcotics, said Ayala.

Cortez remained jailed at the Robert Presley Detention Center on $75,000 bail.