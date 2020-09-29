“Boys in the Band” Actors Reflect on Iconic Play’s Meaning

The star-studded cast of Joe Mantello’s “The Boys in the Band” is set to light up your living room with this entertaining, funny, and heartfelt homage to the original 1968 play written by Mart Crowley which became an iconic 1970 William Friedkin film. The cast, all openly gay actors, started their journey with the 2018 stage revival from Ryan Murphy who, in turn, created a film that will premiere on Netflix on September 30th.

See what “The Boys in the Band” mean to the cast, and click here for more “The Boys in the Band” interviews.