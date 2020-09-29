Deputies investigating assault in Coachella, woman hospitalized

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an assault in Coachella leaving a woman hospitalized.

Deputies responded to the 52000 block of Las Palmas just before 1:00 p.m. Tuesday following reports of an assault.

Upon arrival deputies located one adult female with non-life threatening injuries who was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It is not clear at this time how the woman was injured.

No suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story, stay with NBC Palm Springs for more information