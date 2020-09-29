Plane makes emergency landing in Thermal after possible midair collision

A plane has made an emergency landing after a possible midair collision with another aircraft. The other aircraft has reportedly crashed near Salton City.

A kC-130J aircraft landed in the area of Polk Street and 59th Avenue in Thermal, according to the California Highway Patrol. Reports indicate plumes of smoke were seen just after 4:00 p.m.

Eight people were reportedly on board that aircraft but there are no reports of injuries.

The other military aircraft, a F-35B, reportedly crashed near Salton City off S-22 and Holly Rd. Reports say parachutes were seen dropping from the aircraft before it went down. According to Naval Air Facility El Centro, military crews immediately responded. There was a small fire that erupted after that aircraft hit the ground. Imperial County Fire is on scene.

Back in Thermal, Ave 59 at both Fillmore and Polk are closed.

This story is breaking and will be updated as information becomes available