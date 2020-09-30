At least 35 small earthquakes hit near the Salton Sea within 40 minutes

Approximately 35 earthquakes have shook the area of Westmorland Wednesday in the span of 40 minutes. This was as of around 5:15pm Wednesday.

The swarm happening now south of the Salton Sea, near Westmoreland is over 30 km south of the end of the San Andreas. It is in the Brawley seismic zone, a common source of swarms. So far largest is M4.4. Too far from the San Andreas to change the probability of a quake on it. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 30, 2020

The quakes range from magnitude 1.7 to 4.4.

This story is developing and will be updated