At least 35 small earthquakes hit near the Salton Sea within 40 minutes

Taylor Martinez

Approximately 35 earthquakes have shook the area of Westmorland Wednesday in the span of 40 minutes. This was as of around 5:15pm Wednesday.

The quakes range from magnitude 1.7 to 4.4.

You can view the more up to the minute shakes at the link below.

View the USGS website here

This story is developing and will be updated

 

