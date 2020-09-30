Fans Allowed to Attend MLB Postseason, NFL COVID-19 Woes

The MLB announced that they will be allowing up to 11,500 fans to attend the national league championship series and world series, both of which will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Globe life field can hold up to 40,000 fans, so they are roughly allowing 29% of their full capacity. This is the first time any team in the MLB has allowed fans in their stands this season due to COVID-19. The NFL has officially postponed the week four matchup between the steelers and the titans due to COVID-19. The Titans had four players test positive for coronavirus as of this morning and so their facilities have been closed. The game is scheduled to take place instead on Monday or Tuesday. The raiders are in some hot water again after a few players attended an indoor charity event in Henderson, Nevada with no masks on. This directly violates the n-f-l and n-f-l players association’s rules…which bans players from attending any event that violates local and state restrictions. As the NFL investigates this breach of protocol. Quarterback Derek Carr who was one of the players at the charity event and head coach Jon Gruden, who was just fined by the NFL for not wearing his mask during the raiders game in week two, responded to the media today in regards to this situation.