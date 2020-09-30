Military plane makes emergency landing in Thermal, other military aircraft crashes near Salton City

A plane has made an emergency landing after a midair collision during aerial refueling. The other aircraft crashed near Salton City.

A KC-130J aircraft landed in the area of Polk Street and 59th Avenue in Thermal. It all happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Eight people were reportedly on board the KC-130J aircraft but there are no reports of injuries.

The other military aircraft, a F-35B, crashed near Salton City, in Ocotillo Wells. Reports say parachutes were seen dropping from the aircraft before it went down. The pilot was safely ejected.

According to Naval Air Facility El Centro, military crews immediately responded to the scene. There was a small fire that erupted after that aircraft hit the ground, but it was put out.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This story was updated 9/30/20