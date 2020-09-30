Robert Alexander, former Palm Springs Walk of Stars President, dies of health complications

Robert Alexander, former Palm Springs Walk of Stars President, passed away due to health complications.

Alexander was known for presenting dozens of stars to their recipients as well as many other contributions to the iconic attraction until the 26-year partnership between the non-profit and City of Palm Springs came to an end in 2018.

Sources say Alexander had stage 4 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Pneumonia.

Local Palm Springs’ favorite, Bella da Ball, shared more insight on Alexander’s legacy.

Many more people have been commenting on Alexander’s Facebook page sending their condolences.

“I was deeply saddened and stunned to receive word that my dear friend and former Palm Springs Walk of Stars Chairman, Bob Alexander has passed away. Bob was full of Life, High Energy and had an outrageous sense of humor. He had a way of making every Star recipient feel they were the most significant person on the planet. I will treasure our shared moments together always. God Speed Dear Bob, go with my Love,” read one post.

Another read, “I just found out our good friend Bob Alexander died yesterday. He worked with my dad for over 25 years and was like family to me. I’m going to miss his warm smile, quick wit & laugh and always remember how he was there for me whenever I was in need.”

