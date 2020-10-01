The Creator and His Star: Darren Star and Lily Collins on “Emily in Paris”

First of all, I love Lily Collins and she’s quite charming and adorable as Emily Cooper in “Emily in Paris.” She channels an Audrey Hepburnesque quality that you can’t help but fall in love with her. She’s also one of the producers of the show from creator Darren Star (“Sex and the City,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Younger”). Like I what I said in this interview, the show goes down smoothly like a fine wine! Quite refreshing! Take a look at my interview with the creator and his star!

“Emily in Paris” begins streaming on Netflix Oct. 2nd. For more of my “Emily in Paris” interviews, click here.