Extraordinary Lady Spies in “A Call to Spy”

Sarah Megan Thomas produced, wrote, and starred in “A Call to Spy” as Virginia Hall, a real-life female spy during World War II and eventually ended up working for a then-new spy organization called the CIA. From IFC Films, “A Call to Spy” is an intriguing look at a real-life hero, my real-life Wonder Woman who became one of the Nazi’s Most Wanted.

I sat down with Thomas to talk about her interest in working on the film, the movie’s female-centric narrative both in-front and behind the camera (written and directed by women), and at the heart of “A Call to Spy” is the disinformation that the Nazis spread in order to conquer. Can this happen again?

“A Call to Spy” is now out in select theaters and everywhere on-demand and digital.

