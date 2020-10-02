Padres, Dodgers, Lakers, and the WNBA Finals

MLB playoffs started this week, the Padres are taking on the st. Louis cardinals right now in the final game of the NL wild card series. After starting out game one pretty flat, the padres were able to rally late in the game yesterday to force this game three. Whoever wins moves on to play the Dodgers in the national league division series next week. The Dodgers just swept Milwaukee in their wild card series. Clayton Kershaw shut down the brewers yesterday through eight innings with 13 strikeouts. This means that we could have a southern California playoff series.

The lakers are underway with game two of the NBA finals, they are already up 1-0 over Miami. The lakers looked extremely dominant the other day and are hoping to keep that going tonight. It also helps for the lakers that Miami has two of its key players out due to injuries: Bam Adebayo with a shoulder strain and Goran Dragic with a foot injury. Miami speculates Bam and Dragic to be back for game three.

The WNBA begins their championship finals series, the Seattle storm taking on the las vegas aces. The first quarter was close, but Jewel Lloyd and Breanna Stewart dominated and helped Seattle pull away by the end of the first half with a combined 35 points. Sue bird had ten assists in the first half alone. The aces caught up in the second half, making it a close game once again, but then it was all Breanna Stewart and she is going to leave this game with 37 points and 15 assists, and sue bird would earn 16 assists – both new WNBA playoff records. The Seattle storm takes game one 93-80.