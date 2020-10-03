Local Leaders React To President Trump Contracting Coronavirus

Both parties have different opinions on how the president has been handling this pandemic, but one thing they can agree on is that they believe president trump won’t be changing his view on the coronavirus.

As leaders around the world react to President Trump and the first lady testing positive for coronavirus, here in Coachella Valley, local leaders are chiming in too.

“I think everybody was kind of shocked last night but you know what it can happen to anybody and I feel like the president has been very cautious about where he is and what he is doing,” said Joy Miedecke, President of East Valley Republican Women Federated.

“I wasn’t that surprised because he has spurned wearing masks, at the debate his family was offered masks, they refused if you look at the video, his wife his children did not have masks on, it’s unfortunate, however,” said Elle K. Kurpiewski, Political Director of Democratic Headquarter of the Desert.

Congressman Raul Ruiz and Assemblyman Chad Mayes also reacting to the news, saying it’s a wake-up call to us all.

“I’m praying for the health and a speedy recovery for the president and the first lady, and I also want to take this opportunity, a wake-up call and ask every viewer and every resident and community member to please, please wear your mask, please keep physically distancing of at least six feet or more, and please wash your hands with frequency so that we can put an end to this terrible virus,” said Ruiz

“The President of The United States is America’s CEO and anytime there’s a threat to the CEO, I think it’s one of those things where we all come together as a country. this is a dangerous virus, it is no respecter of persons. that’s why public health officials have told us to wear masks, to be socially distant. if the president of the united states can be affected by this, any of us can be affected by it,” said Mayes.

And although the president has now contracted COVID-19, a virus he has downplayed at times. both political parties feel he will not be changing his stance on the virus.

“I don’t think there’s going to be much difference really, maybe a few things canceled, but I think he’ll emerge in ten days,” explained Miedecke.

“He is a man that does not like to admit when he is wrong. He is still refusing, was still refusing to as late as the debate, not wearing, making fun of Joe Biden for wearing a mask,” said Kurpiewski.