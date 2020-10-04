Local Regal Cinemas May Shut down this week

Several entertaiment publications including Variety are reporting Cineworld, which operates several Regal Cinemas in the Coachella Valley, may be closing down this week.

According to Variety, Cineworld could shutter 543 of its Regal Cinema venues in the U.S. and all cinemas across the U.K. and Ireland this coming week, just a day after James Bond film “No Time to Die” was pushed to April 2021. The delayed James Bond thriller was set to open in November and toss a life line to theaters that had been struggling since the pandemic shutdowns. Cineworld kept open the possibility of reopening sometime in 2021 depending on film availability and public attitudes toward returning to movie theaters.

In a Tweet Sunday morning, Cineworld stated “We can confirm we are considering the temporary closure of our U.K. and US cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached. Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can.” Sources say that staff at many of the theaters have already been informed of the pending closures.

Those closures would impact many screens here in the desert. Though just reopening in the past two weeks, the screens would likely go dark at Regal Cinemas and IMAX on Dinah Shore Drive in Rancho Mirage, Regal Indio Metro on Highway 111, and Regal Palm Springs on East Tahquitz Canyon Way.

Variety reports that 543 Regal Cinemas in the United States would be impacted as well as Cineworld Theaters in the United Kingdom and Ireland.