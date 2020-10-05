Regal Cinemas confirms it is closing all of its Coachella Valley Theaters

Regal Cinemas confirmed Monday that it is closing all of its 543 venues in the U.S. and all cinemas across the U.K. and Ireland this coming week. The closure impacts many screens in the Coachella Valley from Palm Springs to Indio.

In a Tweet, Regal stated “In response to an increasingly challenging theatrical landscape and sustained key market closures, Regal will suspend operations at all theaters at the close of business on Thursday, October 8, 2020 until further notice.”

Those closures include several theater complexes here in the desert. Though just reopening in the past two weeks, the screens slated to go dark include Regal Cinemas and IMAX on Dinah Shore Drive in Rancho Mirage, Regal Indio Metro on Highway 111, and Regal Palm Springs on East Tahquitz Canyon Way.

The confirmation came just three days after James Bond film “No Time to Die” was pushed to April 2021. The delayed James Bond thriller was set to open in November and toss a life line to theaters that had been struggling since the pandemic shutdowns. Cineworld kept open the possibility of reopening sometime in 2021 depending on film availability and public attitudes toward returning to movie theaters.