President Trump Returns to the White House

President Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday after spending nearly three days there.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” Trump wrote several hours before walking carefully out of the hospital’s gold front doors, even as his doctors warned he wasn’t yet “out of the woods.”

The President gave several thumbs up and a first bumps as he walked down the hospital’s front steps toward his waiting helicopter.

He did not answer when asked how many of his staffers had tested positive.

After a flight over Washington, Trump landed on the South Lawn and proceeded up a set of stairs the first-floor balcony.

He posed in salute as his helicopter departed before walking inside.

