Julie Bowen Reteams with Adam Sandler for “Hubie Halloween”

It was fun talking to Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) about her role as Violet Valentine, the heart of “Hubie Halloween.” Take a look at my interview with Bowen about working with Adam Sandler again (they worked previously on “Happy Gilmore,”) the anti-bullying sentiment of the film, and what she’s going to do this Halloween.

“Hubie Halloween” streams on Netflix on Oct. 7th. For a complete look at my “Hubie Halloween” interviews, click here.