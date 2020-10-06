Palm Springs Fire Department Begins Training Exercises Downtown

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs firefighters are conducting a series of daytime drills set to span several days this week involving real flames at a home in downtown.

The live fire training exercises are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 495 N. Calle Santa Rosa, where “minimal” smoke may be seen in the area, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department.

“What this allows us to do is train in a controlled atmosphere, where we have live fire yet we are able to train our guys in a safe way,” Capt. Nathan Gunkel said.

The home itself will not be burned during the drills, which are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with an hour break between noon and 1 p.m.

Calle Santa Rosa will be closed while the training sessions are underway.

Here’s video from the Palm Springs Firefighters Instagram:

The home was donated to the department by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

Crews will engage in a variety of training efforts, including search- and-rescue exercises and sessions on fire behavior, which residents are invited to watch from a viewing area near the home.