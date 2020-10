Well-Known Coachella Valley Party Promoter BB Ingle has died at age 68

BB Ingle, known for his huge parties in the Coachella Valley, died Tuesday morning at age 68.

Ingle was battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer.

Friends of Ingle are flooding Facebook with their condolences and memories.

You can read more about Ingle and his extensive career on his website here.

These are photos from his website.

