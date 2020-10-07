First Riverside County Vallarta Supermarket Opens in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – Vallarta Supermarkets opened its first Riverside County location Wednesday in Indio.

The store at 42425 Jackson St. opened at 8 a.m. following a ribbon- cutting ceremony that Indio Mayor Glenn Miller and members of the company’s executive team attended amid protocols aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to bring the Vallarta experience to Riverside County with our 52nd store during Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Andrew Lewis, the company’s vice president of marketing. “Vallarta is proud to serve the Indio community with the best Latino products and delicious cuisine and we’ll work hard to become the supermarket of choice for our new neighbors.”

Construction on the 40,000-square-feet market began in June, and finishing touches are still being added.

The new market is slated to bring 160 jobs, and more information on employment can be viewed at http://vallartasupermarkets.com./en/join-our-team.

The Indio location is the Los Angeles County-based company’s first to feature a tap room and service bar, where customers can order cocktails and Latin American-inspired food, plus pizza, wings and other barroom favorites. That room will be open, but with a cap on occupancy due to the coronavirus.

Founded in 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has locations throughout Central and Southern California.