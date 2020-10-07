Man Found Dead in Local Police Parking Lot

A man was found dead inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.

According to Doria Wilms, spokesperson for the Desert Hot Springs Police, “an elderly male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound” was discovered.

This happened in the 65900 block of Pierson Boulevard around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

No other details have been shared about the shooting incident.

There are areas of the parking lot that are blocked off with yellow caution tape as detectives investigate the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.