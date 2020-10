Injured Hiker Rescued From Bump and Grind Trail in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – An injured hiker was rescued by helicopter Friday from the Bump and Grind Trail in Palm Desert.

The injured hiker was reported about 11 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter responded to the scene, and firefighters hiked to the person’s location, the department reported.

The hiker, whose name was not provided, was taken by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for moderate injuries, officials said.