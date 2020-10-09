An Inside Look at Palm Springs Fire Department Training

Palm Springs firefighters conducted a series of drills this week involving real flames at a home in downtown.

The live fire training exercises took place Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 495 N. Calle Santa Rosa.

The last time the department saw a training like this was 8 years ago.

“What this allows us to do is train in a controlled atmosphere, where we have live fire yet we are able to train our guys in a safe way,” Capt. Nathan Gunkel said.

The home itself will not be burned during the drills, which are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with an hour break between noon and 1 p.m.

Calle Santa Rosa will be closed while the training sessions are underway.

An interesting thing about this training is it’s open to the community to come and view, although bystanders were in designated areas.

Here’s video from the Palm Springs Firefighters Instagram:

The home was donated to the department by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

Crews will engage in a variety of training efforts, including search- and-rescue exercises and sessions on fire behavior, which residents are invited to watch from a viewing area near the home.