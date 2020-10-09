408 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 New Deaths Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 408 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 61,824 cases and 1,256 deaths.

There are 72 new cases in the Coachella Valley and no new deaths.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,157 (+8) cases, 28 deaths

Cathedral City: 1,977 (+9) cases, 32 deaths

Palm Springs: 1,122 (+1) cases, 51 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 254 cases, 24 deaths

Palm Desert: 1,056 (+1) cases, 58 deaths

Indian Wells: 50 cases, 3 deaths

La Quinta: 842 (+8) cases, 19 deaths

Indio: 3,794 (+28) cases, 74 deaths

Coachella: 2,746 (+16) cases, 28 deaths

Thousand Palms: 237 cases, 1 death

Bermuda Dunes: 139 (+1) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 189 cases, no deaths

Mecca: 461 (+1) cases, 9 deaths

North Shore: 143 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 335 (-1) cases, 5 death

Sky Valley: 49 cases, 2 death

Cabazon: 64 cases, 1 death

Anza: 16 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 25,939 cases.

Currently, 145 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 39 of whom are in intensive care units.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 56,030.

Recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a four-tier color-coded system used daily to guide counties’ in loosening public health regulations.

Riverside County announced last week the state allowed them to move into the “red” tier of the state’s new reopening framework. Additional information about the formula can be found at www.covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday debated replacing the state’s tiered system with an accelerated reopening plan that would have wrapped up by Nov. 3, permitting all businesses, houses of worship, offices, wineries and other entities countywide to fully open with health safeguards in place.

However, after several supervisors aired concerns about the need to modify the proposal and verify how much money the state might withhold because the county chose to go its own way, the vote was postponed to Oct. 6.

EMD Director Bruce Barton told the Board of Supervisors last week that the Emergency Operations Center in downtown Riverside had been de-activated but remains in standby mode.

According to the CDPH, the county has averaged 7.6 cases a day per 100,000 population over the last two weeks, but because COVID-19 testing volumes are below the state median required for a large county, Riverside County has been given an “adjusted rate” of 6.7. That still puts the county below the 7-per-100,000 level needed for tier reassignment.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 79 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 10/09/2020

Information from Riverside County Public Health.