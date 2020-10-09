Southwest confirms Bay Area, Phoenix, Denver flights from Palm Springs

Southwest Airlines has confirmed that starting November 15, it will launch direct service from Palm Springs to Oakland, Phoenix, and Denver. The airline made the announcement to its Rapid Rewards members and posted the schedule and fares on its website.

There will be two direct flights daily back and forth to Oakland. Fares range from $39 to $266 each way.

There will be three direct flights daily to and from Phoenix. Fares range from $39 to $279 each way.

There will be one non-stop flight daily to Denver with fares ranging from $89 to $333.

“Palm Springs is a great California destination,” Southwest Airlines Chairman & CEO Gary Kelly said in a video message to employees previously. “Southwest has long carried more customers to, from and within the Golden State than any other airline.”

Southwest is one of a handful of airlines to announce new service to Palm Springs in recent weeks.

Alaska Airlines will begin flying to Palm Springs International Airport with nonstop service to San Jose International Airport, Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Boise Airport, in Idaho, beginning Dec. 17.

San Francisco-based Boutique Air plans to add daily nonstop year-round service to and from Palm Springs and Los Angeles International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport starting Oct. 1 with the carrier’s Pilatus PC-12 single-engine turboprop passenger planes, which carry eight passengers.

Meanwhile, JetBlue Airlines is set to begin seasonal nonstop flight service from Palm Springs to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport beginning Dec. 18 through March. The addition is one of 24 new routes the airline added in locations where additional demand for leisure travel is anticipated, the airline said.

JetBlue will additionally begin service to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Nov. 6, and to Boston Logan International Airport on Dec. 19.