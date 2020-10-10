Spotlight 29 and City of Indio Partner to Provide for Fire Victims

Three Indio families whose homes recently burned down in a fire received additional assistance Saturday from Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casinos.

“In conjunction with Chairman Darrell Mike and the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, the Team from the Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casinos are donating $500 Walmart gift cards to each of the families affected by the home fires on September 30th.” said Ryan C. Walker, General Manager of the Casino Enterprises. “We recognize living in a temporary situation is stressful and we are proud to assist with easing some of that.”

The gift cards were presented by Mayor Glenn Miller outside of the clubhouse at the Pueblo Del Sol Mobile Home park at 81-351 Ave. 46 in Indio.

Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casinos are owned by the Twenty-nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, who have already announced they are donating new mobile homes for the three families, who are anticipating moving into their homes within the next two weeks.

“The lives of ten people were devastated in just minutes,” said Mayor Miller. “We are so fortunate that our Indio community continues to step up to help these families recover from what will be a very long process. Thank you to Spotlight 29 for continuing to recognize their needs.”