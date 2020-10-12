Child found after overnight kidnapping

Desert Hot Springs police confirm one-year-old Anthony Chacon was found after being abducted inside a stolen car.

Overnight, the California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for the boy who was inside a vehicle reportedly stolen by a woman in Desert Hot Springs.

Anthony was last seen at 10:14 p.m. in the 13700 block of Palm Drive, according to Desert Hot Springs police.

The suspect was described as a 40-year-old white woman wearing a black sweater, gray pants and a bandanna.

No word yet on whether any arrests were made.

Stick with NBC Palm Springs for the latest.