Free coronavirus testing in Palm Springs

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Palm Springs Convention Center October 12-14.

City officials say the key to remaining in the red tier is test, so they are encouraging everyone to get tested,

Tuesday’s testing schedule is 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Wednesday’s testing schedule is 8:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

For more information about this testing you can call 800-945-6171 or visit here.