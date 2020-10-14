Manny the Movie Guy Talks to “Books of Blood” Actors About Clive Barker Adaptation

Anna Friel and Rafi Gavron star in the “Miles” episode of Clive Barker’s BOOKS OF BLOOD. She is Mary, the psychologist who debunks the paranormal, and he is Simon, the charming narcissist of a ghost whisperer. In the story of “Jenna,” Freda Foh Shen is Ellie, a retired nurse with always a room for visitors.

Take a look at my interview with the actors as we talk about their interest in making the film, their characters, and if they believe in the supernatural.

“Books of Blood” is now streaming on HULU. For my complete interview with the cast and director Brannon Braga, click here.