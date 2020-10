Shocking Video Captures 5-Year-Old Fending off Burglars

A home security system in South Bend Indiana captures the moment three armed intruders charge into a home while the family is inside.

A 5-year-old boy is then seen trying to protect his family by hitting the intruder and throwing toys at him.

Police say the intruders broke into the home just before noon pointing guns and threatening the family.

Shots were reportedly fired, but no one was injured.

The three suspects got away and officers are still searching for them weeks later.