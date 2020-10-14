Spotlight 29 Casino and Tortoise Rock Casino Hosting Job Fair

COACHELLA (CNS) – An in-person job fair will be held over two days next week to fill dozens of jobs across multiple departments at two casinos owned by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, it was announced Wednesday.

The vacancies span the tribe’s two casinos — Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella and Tortoise Rock Casino in Twentynine Palms.

Job seekers are invited to the tribe’s casino in Coachella on Monday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., for a chance to land a job working in a variety of departments, including gaming, finance, marketing and public safety.

“We are looking for energetic, innovative and motivated candidates to join our expanding teams,” said Ryan Walker, the tribe’s general manager of casino enterprises. “Extraordinary people who join our teams at both casinos will experience the best hourly wages in the local community, a fun and exciting atmosphere and many opportunities for advancement.”

The positions the casinos are looking to fill include:

Casino Operations Housekeeping staff and janitor at $15.00 per hour Public Safety Public safety officer I and Sergeant. Marketing Senior marketing manager, database manager, casino host manager, casino host, and guest services rep/retail cashier. Facilities Engineer II and gardener. Tribal Warehouse team memberretail cashier Table games Dealer and Dealer Dual Rate/Pit Manager Food and Beverage Beverage Servers and Bartenders are guaranteed $25.00 or more per hour when averaging in their bi-weekly wage and tips. Food and beverage manager, food and beverage supervisor, wardrobe supervisor sous chef, brewmaster, cashier/host, dishwasher, bar back, cook, server, and utility staff. Information Technology IT systems engineer and IT tech. Gaming Commission Surveillance observer and gaming inspector. Finance Senior accountant. Slots Slot Attendant Drop/count Drop/count team member.

Applicants must a wear face covering and submit to a temperature check before entering the casino as precautions against the coronavirus.

Tribal officials urged applicants to wear professional clothing and bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Spotlight 29 Casino is located at 46-200 Harrison Place in Coachella.

This information is from Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock