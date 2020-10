Love, Sacrifice, and the Justice System: The Unbelievable True Story of “Time” Couple Fox and Rob

I love Fox and Rob Richardson. Yes, they robbed a bank, and yes, they paid for their crime, heavily, and that’s the subject of the new documentary “Time” from Garrett Bradley. Their very personal story is told as a cautionary tale but also an indictment of our justice system. Take a look at my interview with the couple about their heartfelt story, and why you must see “Time.”

“Time” streams on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 16th and for a complete look on the documentary, click here.