Ballot Drop-off Locations; What You Need To Know

With mail-in ballots being sent to all voters this year, ballot drop-boxes have become an important conversation. There are 16 locations in the Coachella Valley for voters to drop off their completed ballots and have any questions answered by election officials.

According to the Riverside County Registrar of Voters Office, as of Friday over 1.2 million ballots have been sent out with just over 55-thousand already being returned. As residents prepare to return those ballots, there are some changes to be aware of. All registered voters will have the opportunity to send their ballots back by mail.

But, if they would rather deliver it in person they can take their ballot to a drop-off location, where election officials will also be on hand to offer assistance.

“If the voter does not want to use the USPS system then they can also drop it off at any of the 80 drop-off locations,” said Rebecca Spencer, Registrar of Voters of Riverside County.

And some residents don’t want to take any chances when it comes to making their voices heard.

“I came out here because this is the safest place to bring my ballot,” said Dardara Distel.

Most of the ballot drop off locations will be county libraries and city clerk offices. But starting on October 31st, voters will also have the option of taking their ballot to a voting center.

“For voters that lost their ballot never received it, made a mistake. may need the in-person assistance, or may need the audio capabilities of the tablets that are available at the vote centers. those voters can go into the vote center and vote,” added Spencer.

There will be 120 vote center locations with at least 10 staff members at each site. Residents are not assigned to a specific center, allowing voters to access any location.

The centers will operate for a total of four days, closing Tuesday, November 3rd, election day.

“It’s been very steady, it’s wonderful to see, it’s invigorating. I love to see people practicing their constitutional rights,” said Vincent Calvarese, Palm Springs Resident.