LAAPFF 2020: “Adult Night”

A couple decides to add some spice to their marriage in this funny and heartfelt short film from husband and wife directors Kevin and Leslie Alejandro. Kevin is also in the film along with Lesley-Ann Brandt. So is this autobiographical? I sat down with Leslie and her sister, producer Dani de Jesus about the making of the film, and how they’re raising Filipino representation in Hollywood through their Alejandro Films banner.

“Adult Night” is currently playing at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. To purchase tickets, click here.