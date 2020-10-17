LAAPFF 2020: “Basurero”

“Basurero” or garbage-collector/trash man is the first film of writer/director Eileen Cabiling and is currently making waves at the festival circuit such as the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. It is about a fisherman in the Philippines who is paid to dump bodies in the ocean. Those bodies were of people suspected of either drug using or drug pushing in Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s so called “war on drugs.” Check out my interview with Cabiling about her interest in making the short film, working with actor Jericho Rosales, and the wonders of film festivals.

To purchase tickets to the fest for “Basurero” and other films, click here.