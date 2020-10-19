Suspicious Death Investigation Underway Into Body Found in Desert Center

(CNS) – An investigation was underway Monday following the discovery of a man’s body under suspicious circumstances in Desert Center.

Deputies were sent about 4 p.m. Sunday to an agricultural area near Oasis and Kaiser roads, where they found the man dead inside a structure, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Rick Espinoza.

Sheriff’s officials called the death suspicious, and investigators with the Central Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

The man’s age and name were not immediately released.

Anyone with information was urged to call sheriff’s Investigator Sandoval at 951-235-2262, or 760-770-2236.