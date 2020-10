Inside Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit”

Based on the 1983 novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, “The Queen’s Gambit” tells the story of Beth Harmon, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, an orphan chess prodigy who also struggles with addiction. Harry Melling and Thomas Brodie-Sangster star as Beth’s chess counterparts while Moses Ingram is Jolene, Beth’s friend. I sat down with the actors for this behind-the-scenes look.

“The Queen’s Gambit” arrives on Netflix on Oct. 23, and for my complete interviews with the cast, click here.