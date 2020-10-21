Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller Talk About “The Queen’s Gambit”

I’ve been a fan of Anya Taylor-Joy since 2015’s “The Witch” and she now wonderfully and perfectly embodies the role of Beth Harmon in Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” from director Scott Frank. Based on the 1983 book by Walter Tevis, the series is an intelligent coming-of-age story and an honest look at addiction while paying homage to the brilliance of chess!

Playing Beth’s foster mother is actor-turned-director Marielle Heller (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”) who returned to acting for the series.

Take a look at my interviews with both Taylor-Joy and Heller. “The Queen’s Gambit” streams on Netflix on Oct. 23. For my complete look at the series, click here.