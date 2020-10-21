Artists Invited to Share Work In Palm Desert

Palm Desert is inviting artists who are interested in creating artwork to beautify local traffic signal cabinets to submit their qualifications to the City.

The City is seeking up to two artists to paint two traffic signal cabinets on the northwest corner of Fred Waring Drive and Cook Street as well as two cabinets on the southwest corner of Fred Waring and Deep Canyon Road.

Artists are encouraged to submit their initial designs to the City. Up to three finalists will be chosen to receive a $100 honorarium and prepare final designs for consideration.

The selected finalist(s) will receive $1,500 to paint each set of two cabinets.

Interested artists should submit a current résumé including contact information, three references, and up to 10 photographs or digital images (jpegs) on CD, a flash drive, or via email along with a corresponding image list.

Materials should be submitted via email to dglickman@cityofpalmdesert.org, Subject: Traffic Signal Cabinets; or by mail to City of Palm Desert, 73510 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260, Attention: Public Art Department/Traffic Signal Cabinets).

All materials must be received by Monday, November 30, 2020 at 5 p.m. (receipt, not postmark deadline).

For more information call 760-837-1664 or email dglickman@cityofpalmdesert.org.

This information is from The City of Palm Desert