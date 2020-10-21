Fatal Traffic Collision Closes Several Roads Near PSP

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – One man died and another driver was injured Wednesday in a collision near Palm Springs International Airport.

The crash was reported about 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Ramon Road and Kirk Douglas Way, according to Palm Springs Fire Department Capt. Nathan Gunkel.

One vehicle struck the side of another, fatally injuring one of the drivers and resulting in minor to moderate injuries to the other man, police Lt. William Hutchinson said. A third vehicle was also involved, but that driver avoided injury.

The crash forced the closure of the several roads near the airport, which were expected to reopen around 1 p.m., Gunkel said.

A stretch of Ramon Road in both directions was closed, along with Calle Santa Cruz at Calle de Ricardo and southbound Airport Center Drive at Kirk Douglas Way.

Motorists heading for the airport were asked to use the entrance at Tahquitz Canyon Way and El Cielo Road.